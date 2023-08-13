Every time PM Modi speaks, it’s a tsunami of lies: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying every time he speaks, it is a “tsunami of lies”.

The Rajya Sabha MP said this referring to the Prime Minister’s recent address on the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

“Every time the PM speaks, it is a torrent of abuse, a tsunami of lies. His recent speech in Parliament made me recall what Ashis Nandy, one of India’s leading scholars trained as a clinical psychologist, wrote in early 2002 in the Seminar magazine,” Ramesh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The MP also shared the excerpt of an article which he claimed was written by Nandy in which the latter called Modi “classic, clinical case of a fascist”.

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister while replying to the no-confidence motion had slammed the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), terming it as “ghamandiya gathbandhan” (arrogant alliance).