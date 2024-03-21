Everyday 80 Zamzam water samples are checked at Prophet’s Mosque: Report

Riyadh: Some 80 samples of Zamzam water are taken from various sources at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah daily and examined to ensure that it is safe, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The report said the examinations are conducted by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The authority directly supervises the transport of Zamzam water from Makkah to the Prophet’s Mosque through tankers equipped for this purpose.

The Prophet’s Mosque receives about 300 tons of Zamzam water every day.

It also analyzes daily over 30 samples from various parts of the mosque, such as carpets, columns, escalators and stairs, to guarantee cleanliness and sterilization.