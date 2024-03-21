Delhi: Indian flyer smuggles 995 grams of gold from Madinah, held

Customs officials arrested an Indian passenger coming from the city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia for allegedly smuggling 995 grams of gold at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at Delhi airport on Thursday, March 21.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passenger was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold worth Rs 57.9 lakh

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from him. Further investigations are underway.

Gold smugglers are increasingly employing innovative methods to circumvent customs authorities.

On Wednesday, March 13, customs officials in Delhi seized 2005 grams of gold worth more than Rs 1.15 crore hidden inside the waistband of a passenger’s trousers on a flight from Bahrain.

Similarly, on Sunday, March 17, customs officials in Delhi arrested three passengers coming from Dubai, UAE for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.92 crore.