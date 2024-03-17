Indian customs nab flyers from Dubai with Rs 2-cr smuggled gold

New Delhi: Customs officials arrested three passengers coming from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.92 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

They were intercepted by the officials after there arrival at Delhi airport on Sunday, March 17.

Also Read Saudi Arabia hosts grand Iftar banquet at India’s largest mosque

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said the passengers were caught smuggling gold weighing 3353 grams on the basis of intelligence inputs.

“All three passengers along with one receiver have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962,” it added.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 3353gms of gold valued at Rs 1.92Cr from three passengers who arrived from Dubai. All three passengers along with one receiver have been arrested under Customs Act,1962. Investigations are underway. pic.twitter.com/Q8Pf03Qucy — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) March 17, 2024

Officials frequently apprehend passengers attempting to smuggle gold into the country.

On Wednesday, March 13, customs officials in Delhi seized 2005 grams of gold worth more than Rs 1.15 crore hidden inside the waistband of a passenger’s trousers on a flight from Bahrain.

On Thursday, March 7, customs officials in Delhi seized 2822 grams of gold worth more than Rs 1.61 crore from the front toilet of the aircraft from Abu Dhabi via Mumbai.