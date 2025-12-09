EVMs were introduced by ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi: BJP MP Dubey

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over his attack on EVMs, saying the voting machines were introduced in the country by his father, late Rajiv Gandhi, during a pilot project in 1987.

Participating in a discussion on election reforms in the Lower House of Parliament, the Godda (Jharkhand) MP said how can Gandhi claim that the Election Commission (EC) is colluding with those in power to shape elections when the Congress has historically rewarded those who were at the helm of affairs at the poll body.

“All opposition parties spoke about EVMs…. I want to tell the House that the EVMs were first introduced by the Congress. (Former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi had brought EVMs as part of a pilot project in 1987 and then, in 1991, the Narasimha Rao government introduced the electronic machines for voting,” he said.

Dubey noted that the select committees had recommended in their reports in 1961 and 1971 that there was a need for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

“The 1961 committee had also recommended that polls should be conducted using EVMs to avoid rigging,” he said.

In a no-holds-barred attack in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in the “biggest anti-national act” by committing “vote chori” (vote theft) in collusion with the EC and destroying the idea of India.

The Congress leader posed three questions that he claimed make it clear that the BJP is “directing and using” the EC to damage India’s democracy.

Countering Gandhi, Dubey said, “They (Congress) talk of transparency. Congress worker Batuk Singh was the UPSC chairman for 10 years. The country’s first chief election commissioner, Sukumar Sen, was appointed as Sudan’s governor. V S Ramadevi was later appointed as Himachal Pradesh’s governor. T N Seshan was made a poll candidate against the BJP from Ahmedabad, M S Gill remained a cabinet minister for 10 years after his retirement.”

“And the Congress still talks of honesty and transparency,” Dubey said.