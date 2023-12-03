Ex-Hyderabad mayor Mir Zulfiqar wins Charminar seat for AIMIM

Extending sincere gratitude, particularly to the former corporate, Mohsin Balala, who was in charge of AIMIM, Zulfiqar thanked party corporators and others who helped him gain victory.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd December 2023 4:12 pm IST
Mir Zulfiqar grateful after grabbing Charminar seat for AIMIM
Mir Zulfiqar Ali from AIMIM wins Charminar seat

Hyderabad: AIMIM candidate Mir Zulfiqar Ali, who won the elections from the Charminar seat with a huge majority, thanked the electors who voted for him.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Extending sincere gratitude, particularly to the former corporate, Mohsin Balala, who was in charge of AIMIM, Zulfiqar thanked party corporators and others who helped him gain victory.

Pledging a dedicated role in the Charminar constituency, Zulfiqar Ali said, “I will be among the public as an active soldier of the AIMIM party and will serve the public.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
LIVE: AIMIM wins 2 seats, ahead in 4 constituencies; BJP leading in Karwan

The AIMIM is currently leading with a safe majority in Charminar, Malakpet, Chandrayagutta and Bahadurpura seats, however, Congress and MBT, in Yakutpura, are putting up a tough fight.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd December 2023 4:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button