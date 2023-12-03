Ex-Hyderabad mayor Mir Zulfiqar wins Charminar seat for AIMIM

Hyderabad: AIMIM candidate Mir Zulfiqar Ali, who won the elections from the Charminar seat with a huge majority, thanked the electors who voted for him.

Extending sincere gratitude, particularly to the former corporate, Mohsin Balala, who was in charge of AIMIM, Zulfiqar thanked party corporators and others who helped him gain victory.

Pledging a dedicated role in the Charminar constituency, Zulfiqar Ali said, “I will be among the public as an active soldier of the AIMIM party and will serve the public.”

The AIMIM is currently leading with a safe majority in Charminar, Malakpet, Chandrayagutta and Bahadurpura seats, however, Congress and MBT, in Yakutpura, are putting up a tough fight.