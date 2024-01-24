Hyderabad ex-police commissioner lists out ‘highly corrupt’ Telangana govt depts

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, on January 24, criticized various departments of the Telangana government for rampant corruption.

In a post on X, CV Anand commented on the recent news of the Anti Corruption Bureau catching an excise and prohibition officer accepting a bribe red-handed in Jedcharla, Mahbubnagar, Telangana.

Alongwith Revenue, Police, Transport etc, Excise is also ranking as one of the highly corrupt department in our State — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) January 22, 2024

Anand stated that not only the excise department but also the revenue, police, and transport departments are highly corrupt in Telangana.

The ACB caught the Inspector of Prohibition and Excise, Jadcherla Excise Station, Mahabubnagar, accepting a bribe red-handed on January 22.

The accused, Ratnavath Baloji, was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000 from the complainant Rekala Tirupataiah Goud. Additionally, he had earlier demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000 on January 19. The tainted amounts were recovered from his possession.

The corrupt officer demanded a bribe from the complainant for issuing TFT Licences to the complainant and his sons.

Baloji was charged with performing his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage and was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad