Ex-ISI chief Hameed challenges military court conviction: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former spy chief Faiz Hameed challenged his conviction by a military court which had sentenced him to 14 years in jail, media reports said on Monday.

Hameed, the former chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence, was convicted on December 11 by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) on four counts — engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misusing authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals.

Hameed’s lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq confirmed that the appeal was filed two days ago, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

A separate application has also been submitted to the Court of Appeal’s registrar at General Headquarters Pakistan Army, seeking a copy of the written decision, it said.

“The appeal has already been filed,” Ashfaq said, without disclosing the specific grounds raised in the challenge.

Hameed was allowed to appeal against the sentence within 40 days, as given under Section 133-B of the Pakistan Army Act.

The appeal will be heard by a Court of Appeals headed by a major general or a senior officer nominated by the army chief, who may uphold, modify or set aside the sentence.

Hameed is being held at Special Prison Rawalpindi and has not been shifted to Adiala Jail, the report said.

His conviction stems from a 2017 complaint filed by a property developer, who alleged that Hameed, then serving as a major general in the ISI, along with two other officers, raided his residence and business premises, confiscated valuables, and forced him to pay Rs 40 million while also funding a private television channel.

The matter resurfaced in 2023 when the Supreme Court directed the property developer to approach the defence ministry, which subsequently instituted a Court of Inquiry in April 2024 to probe the allegations, leading to Hameed’s arrest on August 12 that year.

The FGCM proceedings commenced on August 12, 2024, and continued for around 15 months before the verdict was announced.

Hameed retired from military service in November 2022, became the first former ISI director general to be tried by a military court and convicted.