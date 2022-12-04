Ex-Qatar PM warns of Palestinian uprising more severe than of year 2000

Doha: Former Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani, warned of the brutality of the Israelis and the outbreak of a new Palestinian uprising that will be more severe than the one that occurred in 2000.

Palestinian anger prevails throughout occupied Jerusalem and West Bank, with marches, vigils, and violent confrontations denouncing the crimes of the Israeli occupation that claimed the lives of 10 Palestinians in the last 72 hours only, making 2022 the bloodiest year since 2006, amid Palestinian calls to respond and escalate the confrontation against the occupation.

In a series of tweets, Bin Jassim described what is happening in the occupied Palestinian territories as “cold killing, and the destruction and demolition of homes and property by the Israeli forces.”

He explained that this is taking place “without any reaction, condemnation or protest at least, whether from Arab or international capitals,” pointing out that this confirms that “what Israel is doing is always far from punishment or criticism.”

ما يجري في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة من قتل بارد، وتدمير وهدم للمنازل والممتلكات من قبل قوات الاحتلال، دون أي رد فعل أو إدانة أو احتجاج على الأقل سواء من العواصم العربية أو العالمية، يؤكد لي أن ما تقوم به إسرائيل يظل دائماً بعيداً عن عقاب أو نقد، — حمد بن جاسم بن جبر (@hamadjjalthani) December 3, 2022

Bin Jassim pointed out that amid international silence, Israeli practices will increase against the Palestinian people, “and this is what encourages them to move forward with policies of oppression and bloodshed. With Israel’s certain feeling that it is immune from any criticism, and with the complete Arab impotence, and the doubling of the number of settlers in the Palestinian lands within 67 borders, and in light of this painful reality, the Palestinians do not find any glimmer of hope ahead of them.”

“I expect that the occupation’s brutality will increase and cause large numbers of martyrs, and a new Palestinian uprising may break out that will be more intense than its predecessor twenty years ago,” Bin Jassim added.

فإني أتوقع أن يتزايد بطش الاحتلال ويوقع أعداداً كبيرة من الشهداء، وقد تندلع انتفاضة فلسطينية جديدة تكون أكثر حدة من سابقتها قبل عشرين عاما. — حمد بن جاسم بن جبر (@hamadjjalthani) December 3, 2022

During the Second Intifada, which lasted from 2000 to 2005, 4,412 Palestinians were killed and 48,322 injured, while 1,069 Israelis were killed and 4,500 injured.

At dawn on Sunday, December 4, Israeli warplanes launched raids on several targets in the Gaza Strip, while the resistance confronted the invading planes with ground anti-aircraft guns, and opened fire on the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.