Ex-SC Judge Indu Malhotra prays at Sabarimala temple

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 14th January 2023 6:54 pm IST
44 judges' names to be confirmed in 3 days: Centre to SC over delay in appointments
Supreme Court of India

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Supreme Court Judge Indu Malhotra prayed at the famous Sabarimala temple on Saturday.

She garnered widespread attention when she batted for religious bodies to be able to decide their customs themselves in the Sabarimala case in 2018.

As a member of the Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench, Malhotra differed from the other judges who stood with allowing women’s entry in the temple.

Also Read
PM security breach: Ex-SC judge Indu Malhotra to head probe

According to custom, women in the age group of 10 to 50 are banned from entering the temple.

However, the apex court bench lifted the ban, which was strongly opposed by many devotees who chased away several women who reached the temple.

Malhotra refused to comment on the case, saying that the purpose of her visit was to pray.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button