Ex Telangana CM KCR’s alleged role in ethanol factory approval under scrutiny

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has revealed that approvals for the controversial Dilawarpur ethanol factory were issued under direct orders from former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The approvals, granted during KCR’s administration, were reportedly fast-tracked, raising concerns about irregularities. Allegations suggest these permissions benefited minister Talasani Srinivas Reddy’s family, drawing widespread criticism.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) had proposed changes to the Telangana Distillery Rules, 2006, which included higher fees and permissions for eight new distilleries. These changes, expected to generate significant revenue, were approved by KCR without cabinet discussion.

Documents show that the approvals bypassed important steps like public consultations and clearances from local bodies.

The Congress party claims the process ignored mandatory environmental checks and No Objection Certificates (NOCs), allowing construction to begin in a restricted area.

The approvals were processed quickly through the TS-iPASS system, citing urgency. This has raised questions about the legality of the process and whether rules were deliberately overlooked.

The controversy has led to demands for an investigation into the factory’s approval process and potential violations during KCR’s tenure.