Ex-YSRCP MLA claims TDP workers attempted to murder him

Guntur: Former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) minister Ambati Rambabu was reportedly attacked at his house by a large group of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers, with some attacking his house using sticks and iron rods.

The former MLA alleged that the attack was an attempt to murder him and was ordered by TDP MLA Galla Madhavi under the direction of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

The mob forcibly entered the minister’s residence, reportedly vandalising and causing major damage to the property.

According to the MLA, the use of such weapons and the nature of the attack indicated “a clear intent to cause fatal harm.” Additionally, eyewitnesses claimed that the attackers stayed long after and continued the assault in an “organised manner.”

The minister further alleged police inaction, saying the law enforcement failed to act accordingly and made no efforts to stop the mob during the attack.

It will be taken into investigation as an organised crime, involving criminal trespass, destruction of property, and attempt to murder, carried out with political backing, the former MLA said.