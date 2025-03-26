Excise and prohibition officers arrest Odisha woman for smuggling ganja

Hyderabad: A special team from the Telangana excise and prohibition department arrested a native of Odisha for allegedly supplying ganja to customers in the city.

The accused, Sangeeta Sahu, is involved in five cases registered in different excise and prohibition stations in the city. The special team headed to Khordha district in Odisha and arrested Sahu with the assistance of the local police.

Sangeeta Sahu has been booked for supplying ganja to Sahu Bai, Sheela Bai, Ishank Singh, and others who are residents of Old City’s Dhoolpet area. The drug peddler had frequented the city earlier and supplied ganja.

In 2022, the government railway police arrested Sahu for smuggling ganja. She was sentenced to jail time but after her release, she resumed her business.

Sahu is famous on Instagram and posts several videos along with local film stars. Officials said that Sahu, leveraging her Instagram celebrity status, visits areas with high ganja consumption and befriends local dealers in those cities and towns.