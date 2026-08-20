Excise officials seize ganja worth Rs 6 lakh in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition officials seized 11.16 kg of ganja worth an estimated Rs. 6 lakh from a train travelling from Tandur to Secunderabad on Thursday, August 20.

Acting on credible information that ganja was being transported from Odisha to Hyderabad by train, a team led by Ranga Reddy Enforcement Circle Inspector Balaraju conducted checks on the Lokmanya Tilak Express along with other staff.

During the inspection, officials noticed some suspicious bags and searched them, leading to the recovery of 11.16 kg of ganja, Ranga Reddy Assistant Commissioner B Jyothi Kiran said.

The person who had allegedly brought the ganja on the train could not be identified. Officials suspect that the person noticed the checks and managed to escape before being apprehended.

The Excise Department registered an unknown-person case and launched an investigation to identify the person responsible for transporting the contraband.