Excise policy case: Court reserves for June 5 order on Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2024 3:56 pm IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Also Read
Arvind Kejriwal raises health concerns ahead of surrender on June 2

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal’s interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2024 3:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button