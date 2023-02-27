Delhi court sends Sisodia to five-day CBI custody in excise policy case

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, has been placed in the CBI’s five-day custody in relation to the excise policy issue.

The CBI asked for five days during the hearing for Sisodia, saying the conspiracy was hatched in a very deliberate and covert manner.

Sisodia’s lawyer opposed the agency’s remand application, arguing, “If someone is not willing to say something, that can’t be a ground for arrest”.

“What should I do with a phone that I changed? I am a minister, I cannot send it to a second-hand shop, it would have important data. CBI confronted me with the material but I did not confess”, ANI quoted the minister’s lawyer as saying.

Manish Sisodiawas arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after nine hours of questioning in connection with the excise policy scam case on Sunday.