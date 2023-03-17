Excise policy scam: ED summons Sisodia’s PA to join probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Devender Sharma, the personal assistant of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, for questioning in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy scam case.

Sharma has been asked to appear before the ED on Saturday by 10 a.m.

A source said there are probabilities of confronting him with Sisodia.

The ED has already got Sisodia’s custody for five more days.

The ED had earlier said in the court that during questioning, former Secretary C. Arvind, Excise Secretary Arava Gopi Krishna and Sanjay Goyal were confronted together.

The ED, while seeking more custodial remand of Sisodia, has said that C. Arvind had to be confronted again. Apart from him, the ED wants to confront witness Dinesh Arora, and an accused Amit Arora.

The ED has said that it has recovered huge cloud data which they were looking into. It also sought to know about the cell phones of all the accused which went missing.

As of now, the ED has filed two chargesheets in connection with the matter.

