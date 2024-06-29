Exclusice: Vijay Deverakonda’s fee for Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD movie that released on 27th June, is already a phenomenal success, collecting a whopping 298.5 crores worldwide within just two days of its release.

The film boasts a stellar cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among many others. Reportedly, Kalki 2898 AD is India’s most expensive film ever made, with a budget estimated to be around 600 crores.

Cameo Roles Add to the Excitement

In addition to the main cast, the movie features cameo appearances by Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, and Faria Abdullah. These guest roles have generated significant buzz and excitement among fans.

Vijay Devarakonda: A Special Cameo In Kalki 2898 AD

Vijay Devarakonda, currently one of the most trending actors in India, plays the crucial role of Arjuna in the film. Surprisingly, according to our sources from Telugu film circles, he did not charge any fee for his appearance. His cameo is short, but there are rumors that he might play an extended role in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, particularly in some crucial flashback episodes.

Interestingly, most of the guest actors in the film did not charge any fee for their roles, contributing to the grandeur of the project.

The Lead Actors’ Fees

Prabhas: The lead actor, Prabhas, charged a staggering 150 crores for his performance in the film, accounting for 25% of the entire budget.

Deepika Padukone: One of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, reportedly took home 20 crores for her role in this ambitious project.

Amitabh Bachchan: The legendary Amitabh Bachchan also charged 20 crores for his role.

Kalki 2898 AD has set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry with its impressive budget, star-studded cast, and record-breaking earnings. The film’s spectacular success in just two days is a testament to its immense popularity and the anticipation that surrounded its release. With part 2 already hinted at, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for this epic saga.