Exclusive: 3 Confirmed seniors of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: It’s been just 13 days since Bigg Boss 16 started and the viewers are already witnessing so many interesting things inside the house. From the constant shuffling of housemates and their bedrooms to the ugly fights, the twists inside the Salman Khan-hosted show are keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.

As the show is getting spicier now, fans are curious to know what’s more in store for them in advance. And, we are here with another newest update that will leave you all excited!

Bigg Boss 16 Seniors, Guests

As per our exclusive inside source, the makers are in talks with a few former Bigg Boss contestants to participate in the ongoing season as ‘seniors’. If the latest update is to be believed, BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, second runner-up Karan Kundrra and finalist Rajiv Adatia will be seen entering the house as seniors or guests to grill the contestants. Source has it that the trio will be staying inside the house for a few weeks, making it even more interesting than before.

Earlier, an insider informed us that the former Bigg Boss contestants are expected to enter the show as ‘villains’ who will be seen taking the charge of freshers. It was said that popular BB faces including — Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundrra, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Tanisha Mukerji might enter Bigg Boss 16 as seniors. However, only time and the upcoming episodes will give us clarity on the same.

