Exclusive: Bigg Boss 17 house details, exciting theme

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, is just around the corner, set to hit the screens on October 15. Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere, buzzing with excitement over the speculated list of contestants. Adding to the suspense, there’s fresh insight into the show’s house and the theme it will encompass.

Bigg Boss 17 Theme, Concept Details

Insiders close to the show have revealed intriguing details about the Bigg Boss 17 house. Drawing parallels to the concept of Bigg Boss 7, the upcoming season is likely to adopt a divided-house theme, featuring both luxurious and non-luxurious sections.

In this latest twist, the house will be bifurcated into two parts: a luxurious zone and a non-luxurious zone. The luxurious section will offer comfortable amenities, including beds for the contestants to rest. However, on the flip side, the non-luxurious section will provide no such comforts, lacking beds and other luxurious items, sources said.

It is also being reported that audience can expect something like ‘Couples Vs Singles’ theme.

As the excitement builds up, fans eagerly await the official unveiling of the Bigg Boss 17 house and its unique theme. With just a week to go until the premiere, everyone is counting down the days to step into this exciting new season of drama, challenges, and entertainment.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

