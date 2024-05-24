Exclusive: Budget of Kalki 2898 AD’s grand event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi epic, “Kalki 2898 AD,” organized a groundbreaking promotional event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The event showcased the film’s lead actor, Prabhas, and introduced a new robotic car named Bujji.

Prabhas, known for his charismatic screen presence, captivated the audience with a spectacular entrance, arriving in a sports car amidst a dazzling display of fireworks. The actor then took center stage to unveil Bujji, a miniature robot that promises to be a unique addition to the film’s universe.

The event was a grand spectacle, with over 30,000 enthusiastic fans in attendance. It was earlier mentioned that makers are spending more than Rs 60 crores for all the promotional activities of Kalki 2898 AD.

We got in touch with a few exclusive sources from Telugu film circles and they spilled beans about how much makers might have spent on Hyderabad’s grand event that was held on May 22. “The production spared no expense and we all have seen it. We can roughly say that they have splurged somewhere around Rs. 8 crore for just the Hyderabad event to create an unforgettable experience for the fans,” the source told us. This grand event is rumored to be the highest ever for a single film event in India.

Kalki 2898 AD’s Bujji

The introduction of Bujji, a robotic character, has sparked widespread curiosity and excitement among fans. Designed as a futuristic vehicle with artificial intelligence, Bujji is expected to play a pivotal role in the film’s narrative. The character’s unique blend of technology and personality has already captured the imagination of audiences, further amplifying anticipation for the film’s release.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ features an ensemble star cast including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. It is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi film set in the future, will debut in theatres on June 27, 2024.