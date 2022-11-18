Mumbai: Fear of elimination looms over contestants inside Bigg Boss 16 house as Weekend Ka Vaar arrives. The nominated contestants for this week’s eviction round are — Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Predictions on social media suggested that Soundarya might walk out of the show this week, as she is quite weak compared to the other three nominated housemates.

However, in a shocking twist, not Soundarya but Gautam is the latest contestant to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 16, according to our exclusive inside source close to the show. Yes, you read that right! Gautam’s journey in BB 16 has come to an end after 7 weeks.

You are far better than many others contestants..you are real,..no fakeness..💔🥺keep shining star 🌟#GautamVig pic.twitter.com/0hwjRiAn2t — Suchi (@sucharitasaha19) November 17, 2022

Gautam Vig became a household name ever since he entered BB 16 house and received love from across India. His gameplay garnered massive attention in the early week, but eventually, the graph saw a sharp fall in the last few days, as per loyal viewers. Gautam’s love angle with Soundarya too was loved by the audience.

What’s your take on Gautam Vig’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.