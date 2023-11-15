Exclusive interview: BRS leader Kavitha says in next term party focus will be on 2-bedroom houses for poor

Hyderabad: Amid Congress euphoria, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita asserts BRS will perform a hattrick in the ensuing Assembly elections.

She also says she would contest Lok Sabha elections from Nizamabad again and win hands down this time.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and sister of Municipal Administration, IT Minister K T Rama Rao, represented Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency from 2014 to 2019.

“There is BRS hawa, not Congress hawa as Congress claims. Congress is day dreaming. BRS did exceptionally well in two terms what Congress failed to do despite a long rule in undivided AP. So called Congress claim of its hawa (wave) is an illusion. People will repose confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS will win with a thumping majority yet again in Telangana State,” Kavitha told Siasat.com.

No hung assembly

Asked which party they would seek support—Congress or BJP, if there was a hung assembly as predicted by BJP National general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, she ruled out the same and exuded confidence of a clean sweep by BRS.

“There will be no hung assembly. The mandate will be clear and telling in favour of BRS. We have conducted our own surveys and we are doing extremely well,” she added.

KCR hattrick

Kavitha is confident of BRS hattrick in the Telangana polls. “Hattrick is sure. We will win over 80 seats. Congress has always been claiming big, but the reality is different. They will not win and people should not vote for Congress. Telangana State will be ruined if Congress is voted to power. BRS did what it has promised since 2014. We expect people to reciprocate the gesture for the third time and make KCR garu CM again,” she said.

Dig at CM-hopefuls in Congress

Kavitha said BRS has only one CM candidate in K Chandrasekhar Rao garu. “Can you name who is CM candidate in Congress? You can’t since there are many claimants. Everyone wants to be CM and have made a joke of them. The list is long…Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Jana Reddy, Jagga Reddy, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy etc.”

Telangana sentiment

Asked if BRS continues to bank on Telangana sentiment, she replied in positive. “Telangana sentiment continues to prevail in Telangana State. We achieved Telangana and we will showcase it. Why not?”

Stating Telangana State has made rapid strides in all sectors, she said CM Chandrasekhar Rao provided a strong, stable and development-oriented government for two terms. If elected again, he would continue the good work.

Focus on 2-bhk for poor in next term

Asked if there was any grey area which she felt they could have done better, she said 2-bedroom houses for the poor is one.

“There is a huge demand for 2 bhk from the poor. We will focus on this issue besides jobs to youth.

Contrary to opposition allegations, the government was able to generate jobs in various sectors especially IT and other industries. Telangana is attracting major companies. Government jobs are limited and we tried our best to provide it,” she explained.

Power not an issue

Stating there was 24-hour power supply, she said power was not an issue at all.

No role in liquor scam

Dismissing the talk of a secret deal with BJP, she said she was targeted by the BJP led NDA government in the liquor scam to demoralize the BRS Government.

“I have said it and say it again. I am no way connected to the liquor scam. I am not involved in it in any manner. It’s politically motivated,” she said.

Family disturbed and pained

Stating she has become a soft target by opponents and BJP led NDA government, she said the reports on liquor scam and imminent arrest has caused great deal of pain in the family.

“The liquor issue did cause a lot of pain and anguish in my parents’ family and in-laws’ family. My mother-in-law wept. It’s obvious the family is disturbed over the reports of imminent arrest etc. I am ready to face any probe. I will come out clean. I have become a soft target for many.”

KCR contest from two constituencies

Kavitha, who is camping in Nizamabad to oversee the polls in the combined Nizamabad district, defended Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies.

Denying rumors spread by opponents that KCR decision to contest from two assembly constituencies was due to lack of confidence of winning in Gajwel, she retorted, “Why don’t you think it’s a strategic move? KCR decisions sometimes are out of box. And there should be a reason behind it.”

Asked if it was to help her since Kamareddy assembly constituency forms party of Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, she laughs, adding “No… no… nothing like that.”

Third Front better than NDA, INDIA

She preferred a Third Front of like-minded parties forming a government at the Centre instead of BJP led NDA or Congress lead INDIA at the Centre in the next elections.

“I don’t want both of them. Prefer a third alternative,” she chuckles.

Justifies Karnataka farmers protests

Kavitha defended her party supporting Karnataka farmers protests in Hyderabad against Siddharamaiah led Congress government failures in Karnataka.

“It is politics. What’s wrong in exposing the Congress failures in neighboring Karnataka when they are trying to provide a rosy picture of their rule and promising heaven here? They miserably failed to implement their promises yet make similar promises in Telangana and fool people.”

No CM aspirations

Asked if she too has a desire to become the Chief Minister of Telangana State since there is a talk that Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao is in the line, she laughs saying, “No. No. No. I still have a long way to go. I am too young. KCR garu will be CM if elected for the third time in a row.”

Role models among women

“I have seen many good qualities in charismatic leaders. Sushma Swaraj ji, Jayalalitha garu, Mamata Banerjee ji to name some of them,” says Kavitha.