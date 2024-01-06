Exclusive: Not Samarth, THIS contestant exits Bigg Boss 17 house

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 viewers can gear up for a thrilling weekend ka vaar this week with some shocking developments. Abhishek Kumar, who got eliminated for physical fights by Ankita Lokhande, is all set to make a grand re-entry. However, there’s also news of one contestant bidding farewell from the show among the six nominated contestants this week.

Aoora Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 17

The latest buzz reveals that Aoora, the popular K-pop singer who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant a couple of weeks ago, has been eliminated. This news was broken by various social media pages.

We reached out to our exclusive sources and they also confirmed his exit.

“Pehle we thought Samart Jurel might exit the show due to receiving the lowest number of votes. However, the producers made the decision to eliminate Aoora. This may be due his lack of entertainment and somewhat dull presence. With Abhishek set to make a comeback, the strategic choice to retain Samarth seems to be a smart move. It remains to be seen how Samarth and Abhishek will get along after the mess that was created last week,” a source revealed to Siasat.com.

As Abhishek gears up for a comeback, the dynamics within the house are expected to take an interesting turn. The details of Aoora’s elimination are set to be unveiled in tomorrow’s episode.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.