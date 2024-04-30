Exclusive: Pregnant Deepika Padukone coming to Hyderabad

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated pan-India project ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, where she stars opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

With the Nag Ashwin directorial set to hit theaters on June 27, the excitement is among fans is all time high, and the makers are preparing to kick off promotional activities soon.

Deepika Padukone To Promote Kalki 2898 AD

In an exclusive update, our sources from the Telugu film industry have confirmed that Deepika Padukone will actively participate in the promotional events for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. This news contradicts earlier reports suggesting that she might refrain from promotional activities due to her pregnancy. Deepika, who is currently in her second trimester, is expected to welcome her first child in September this year.

Despite her pregnancy, Deepika is determined to engage with fans and promote the film across major cities, including Hyderabad and Mumbai. Fans can look forward to seeing the actress, with her adorable tiny baby bump.

While the first press meet location, whether in Hyderabad or Mumbai, is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates on this exciting development.