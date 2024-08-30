Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 hosting uncertain due to health

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been making headlines due to concerns about his health. On Wednesday, Bhaijaan attended a children’s event in Mumbai, despite suffering from a serious rib injury. Videos from the event have gone viral, showing Salman struggling to stand up from a couch, which has sparked concern among his fans.

Given his health issues and other work commitments, a pressing question is on everyone’s mind: Will Salman Khan return as the host for Bigg Boss 18?

Salman had earlier skipped hosting duties for Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to his shooting schedule for his upcoming movie Sikandar. Anil Kapoor stepped in as the host but failed to capture the audience’s enthusiasm in the same way Salman does. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Salman’s return for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Will Salman Khan Return As Bigg Boss 18 Host?

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan (Instagram)

A reliable source close to the Bigg Boss 18 production team shared an exclusive update on Salman’s possible return. “Salman Bhai will mostly return, as Bigg Boss is incomplete without him. However, given his health, nothing is certain yet. Even if he does come back, the makers will ensure that his schedule is as stress-free as possible.”

“The production house is still awaiting a final confirmation on Salman Khan’s involvement,” the source further added.

Bigg Boss 18 is expected to premiere in the first week of October, with the makers approaching a variety of interesting names from the entertainment industry, including social media influencers, YouTubers, television personalities, and even Bollywood stars.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see if their favorite host will indeed return for another thrilling season.