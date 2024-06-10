Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan visits Hyderabad, spotted at airport

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in Hyderabad after two years. Our sources spotted him at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday (June 10) evening with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. While the exact details of his visit remain undisclosed, it is speculated that he might be in the city for an ad shoot.

Some sources also informed us that he will be returning to Mumbai tonight only (around 1.30 am). It seems like he is on a very quick trip.

The last time King Khan visited Hyderabad was in June 2022 for the shoot of his blockbuster movie Jawan at Ramoji Film City, alongside Nayanthara.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next project is his daughter Suhana Khan’s upcoming film King, with shooting set to begin on July 16 in Mumbai. This 22-day schedule will include an exciting bike scene featuring SRK and over 35 stunt riders.

In addition, fans can look forward to Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan, which are also in the pipeline for the actor.