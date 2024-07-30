Exclusive: SRK visited LV Prasad eye hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines following recent reports of his urgent medical situation involving his eyes. It is reported that he was supposed to undergo an eye surgery in Mumbai but the procedure was reportedly postponed as things did not go as planned, prompting the actor’s decision to seek further treatment in the United States.

A fresh report from NDTV confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed traveling to New York for the necessary eye surgery. Details surrounding his health condition and the exact nature of the issue remain undisclosed at this time.

Meanwhile, we have got an exclusive scoop about his treatment.

SRK took advice from a doctor in Hyderabad

Sources close to the superstar revealed exclusively to Siasat.com that Shah Rukh Khan has been grappling with this undisclosed eye problem for a couple of months now. “His visit to Hyderabad on June 11 which was to offer condolences to the family of Ramoji Rao, also included a visit to the LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Banjara Hills. King Khan was supposed to come back but due to his other plans he dint,” the source revealed. The purpose of this visit was believed to seek medical advice regarding his condition.

While an official statement from Shah Rukh Khan’s team is eagerly awaited, fans and well-wishers across the globe are sending their heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery. We wish King Khan the very best for his upcoming surgery and hope for his swift return to good health.