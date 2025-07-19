Exclusive: Why SRK was rushed to hospital, no not heart attack

Mumbai: On Saturday morning, fans of Shah Rukh Khan were left concerned after reports about his health began circulating online. Rumours ranging from a hospitalisation scare to claims of a heart stroke quickly gained traction, sparking panic among his admirers.

However, a source close to the superstar has now clarified the truth in an exclusive conversation with Siasat.com.

“Those reports about a heart stroke are completely baseless and false. Shah Rukh is doing fine,” the source confirmed, dismissing the speculation.

The source did, however, reveal that SRK has indeed sustained a minor back injury while shooting an intense action sequence for his upcoming film ‘King’. The injury is not serious, but it has led to a temporary pause in the film’s schedule. Filming is now expected to resume in September.

The actor has taken a one-month break from acting to recover. In fact, we’ve learned that Shah Rukh flew to the USA two days ago, where he is currently recuperating. Due to the injury, he has also cancelled a scheduled trip to Sri Lanka for an upcoming event.

Meanwhile, his manager Pooja Dadlani’s recent Instagram story has also hinted that things are stable, indirectly shutting down the false alarms around his health.

‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars SRK alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla. Buzz around the film suggests that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor may also be part of the ensemble, although an official announcement on the full cast is still awaited.

For now, fans can rest assured. King Khan is well, recovering, and will be back in action soon.