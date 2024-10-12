Exclusive: Will Nabeel Afridi win Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Hyderabad: Nabeel first became popular through his YouTube channel, Warangal Diaries, which he started in 2015. Known for his comedy videos, the channel now has over 1.62 million subscribers. Before entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house, Nabeel had 479,000 Instagram followers.

Since joining the show, Nabeel’s popularity has skyrocketed. His calm, focused approach has impressed both viewers and contestants. He also showed leadership skills by becoming the first Mega Chief in the house. Now in his sixth week, Nabeel continues to stay strong in the game and many viewers are predicting and seeing him as the potential finalist and winner.

Nabeel’s Brother Sharjeel Talks About His Performance

We asked Sharjeel about Nabeel’s performance and the support they have received. Here is what he said:

“Nabeel is doing amazing in tasks and nominations. For us, he is already a winner. Our family and friends are proud of him for working hard and being consistent to reach this point.”

Sharjeel also shared how Nabeel’s fan base has grown:

“When the show began, Nabeel had 445,000 followers on Instagram. In just five weeks, he gained another 300,000 followers, bringing the total to over 750,000. This shows how much people are loving his journey.”

Nabeel’s popularity has reached beyond India. Sharjeel said fans from all over the world are supporting him:

“We are receiving love and support from places like Australia, the US, the UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Their votes are helping him stay on top in nominations every week.”

When asked if Nabeel could win the show, Sharjeel sounded confident:

“He has the potential to stay in the house until the last week and win the trophy. His genuine nature has connected with people, and that’s why they continue to support him.”

Sharjeel added that Nabeel’s nickname in the house is Sher, meaning lion, and he believes this Sher will win the trophy.

Do you also think Nabeel Afridi will manage to lift the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 trophy? Comment below.