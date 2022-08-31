Exercise Pitch Black 2022

Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 31st August 2022 8:15 am IST
Exercise Pitch Black 2022
IMAGE VIA @IAF_MCC, TUESDAY, AUG 30, 2022** Darwin: Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Lt Gen Takehiro Morita visits the IAF contingent on the sidelines of the ongoing exercise Pitch Black 2022, at RAAF Darwin. (PTI Photo)
TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @IAF_MCC ON FRIDAY, AUG. 26, 2022** Darwin: Indian Air Force contingent participates in Exercise Pitch Black 2022, a biennial, multi-national exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), in Darwin. (PTI Photo)
