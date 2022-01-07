Exhibition 2022 canceled: No business, great losses, traders worried

Hyderabad: The State government’s decision to cancel the exhibition 2022 led to consternation among the stall owners. The stall owners who have reached the city from different parts of the country to set up their stalls are telling their sad tales. But there is hardly anyone listening to them. Everyone is trying to get their goods at throwaway prices.

They say that the Exhibition Society has assured them that they will not face any difficulties and the exhibition shall run without any hurdles. Now the government’s decision to cancel the exhibition has led to a number of difficulties for them.

They have to pay the salary of the staff who were brought by them in addition to the expenses incurred for their boarding and lodging.

On January 1 the Telangana Governor Dr Soundararajan had inaugurated the 81st All India Exhibition but on the very second day the Police Department acting on a GOMS 1 suspended the exhibition till January 10.

But now the government’s decision to completely cancel the exhibition for the current year has led to a great deal of worry among the stall owners.

According to dry fruit sellers from Kashmir, they do not even have money to go back to their homes. Some of the city’s dry fruit traders are trying to force them to sell their goods at throwaway prices which is very painful for them.

According to the Exhibition Society, they have decided to open the exhibition after obtaining permission from all the government departments, and instead of 2400 stalls they have permitted only 1600 stalls to ensure social distancing and better arrangements. “But we were not expecting the government to close the exhibition on the second day of the inauguration,” an official of the Exhibition Society said.

According to sources, the concerned government departments while obtaining the fees assure that permission for the exhibition shall be granted. Thus the Exhibition Society had completed all the arrangements on the basis of those assurances.

According to traders, about 90% of the 800 traders who set up their stalls are from out of the state. They all were expecting that the exhibition would resume after January 10.

But under the current situation, most of the traders have quit their stalls and applied for a refund of their money.