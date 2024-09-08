Existing homes on lake beds in Hyderabad will not demolished: HYDRA

Hyderabad: After days of confusion as what the extent of the agency’s powers are, HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath on Sunday, September 8, clarified that houses, residences, habitations and that are already existing in lake full tank levels or buffer zones which are occupied by people will not be demolished.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) AV Ranganath on Sunday, September 8, said that new constructions coming up in lake FTLs and buffer zones will be demolished. He added that structures in the Sunnam Cheruvu had been demolished earlier, but since it had come about again demolition work was taken up again on Sunday.

“We would like to assure all the people of Hyderabad that no house which is occupied will be demolished. However we request the public not to purchase any house/ flat/ land which falls in FTL/ Buffer Zone of any lake,” said the HYDRA commissioner. Ever since HYDRA came into existence in July, demolitions have been carried out in multiple locations in Hyderabad.

The state government has managed to take back at least 50 acres which was encroached. Ranganath added that no house or resident occupied by any person has been demolished. He added that the 7 villas demolished in Mallampeta Cheruvu at Dundigal are still under construction and that those are in the FTL without any building construction permissions.

“The builder is one Vijay Lakshmi (called lady Don locally), as many criminal cases booked against her and also connected to the local political leaders,” said the HYDRA commissioner. Criminal cases have been booked in the local police stations on the builder Vijay Lakshmi and Ex-MLA panyam Katasani Ram Bhoopal Reddy.

People purchasing properties who have any doubt regarding FTL/ Buffer zones can check the HMDA lakes (website) or approach HYDRA, said the commissioner.

