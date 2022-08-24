Expat group files case in Delhi HC over rising India-UAE airfares

The Delhi high court has urged a representation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to listen to a writ petition over the huge rise of airfares on flights operating between Gulf countries and India on Monday.

Filed by Delhi-based political group Kerala Pravasi Association, the petition challenges Rule 135(1) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, saying that it is vague, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The Court has noticed in the petition that airlines have been asking for unreasonable, excessive and prohibitive charges for travelling from Gulf region countries to Kerala and the rest of India.

According to Khaleej Times, the petition stated, “Resultantly, Indian citizens who wish to travel to and from these countries primarily for employment, business, and education are facing grave impediments.”

Also Read Haramain Sharifain strongly condemns Raja Singh’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad

“Furthermore, it is submitted that such unreasonable and exorbitant airfares impose restrictions on air travel as a mode of transportation and, thereby, infringe the constitutionally protected rights of the Indian passengers to or from Gulf countries,” it added.

The petition on behalf of the NRI group was filed by Supreme Court advocate and managing partner at KMNP Law Kuriakose Varghese.

What does the law state:

Every air transport undertaking operating by sub-rules (I) and (2) of rule 134 shall establish a tariff having regard to all relevant factors, including the cost of operation, characteristics of service, reasonable profit and the generally prevailing tariff.

“Peak season India-UAE airfares can hike up to anything between Dh 1,500 to Dh 3,000, depending on the sector the passenger is flying. Kerala sector flights are among the most expensive,” said Rajendran Vellapalath, the chairman of the Kerala Pravasi Association.

Rising ticket prices:

A few days back, the prices of tickets from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had risen up as the expatriates seek to return after spending their annual vacation in their hometowns.

Travel agents said one-way ticket fares from various cities in India to UAE range anything between 1,500 Dirhams (Rs 32,639) to Dhs 1,900 (Rs 41,343).

Indians find it difficult to return directly to the UAE either due to expensive tickets or the unavailability of tickets. Many of them choose to reach Dubai via other GCC countries.