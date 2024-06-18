Expected UPSC prelims cut off 2024 released; jump expected

Hyderabad: Following the conclusion of the UPSC Prelims Exam 2024, unofficial cut off and answer keys have been released by reputed coaching centers.

The cut off is likely to increase compared to last year.

UPSC prelims cut off 2024 may cross 95 marks

According to many reputed coaching centers, the cut off for general category aspirants may cross 95 marks.

As per Vajiram and Ravi, an institute for the IAS examination, the cut off for general category students is expected to be in the range of 95-100 marks.

StudyIQ, another reputed online platform for UPSC preparation, also predicts the cut off to be between 95-100 marks for general category students. Below are the expected cut offs for students of other categories.

Category Expected cut off marks (Range) General 95-100 EWS 86-90 OBC 89-95 SC 80-86 ST 74-80 Source: StudyIQ

Last year, the cutoff was 75.41 marks for general category aspirants, whereas for OBC and EWS, it was 74.75 and 68.02 marks, respectively.

Though the official UPSC Prelims cut off 2024 has not been released, it is expected to rise based on the assessments.

Below are the UPSC prelims cut off 2023 for students in various categories.

Category Expected cut off marks (Range) General 75.41 EWS 68.02 OBC 74.75 SC 47.82 ST 59.25 Source: UPSC

Exam conducted amid tight security arrangements

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 on June 16 amid tight security arrangements at various centers across India.

The exam, originally scheduled for May 26, was postponed to June 16 due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. After the examination, many institutes started releasing expected UPSC prelims cut off 2024.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages—preliminary, main, and interview—by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.