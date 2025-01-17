Expensive things owned by Saif Ali Khan: Pataudi palace to cars

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood’s most loved actors, known for his talent and royal background. He is making headlines for a scary incident that took place at his Bandra home. On January 15, 2025, robbers broke into his house at night. Saif bravely confronted them to protect his family but was stabbed six times. He was rushed to the hospital and is now recovering.

This incident has brought attention to Saif’s luxurious lifestyle and impressive net worth. Let’s explore the wealth and possessions of Bollywood’s modern Nawab.

Saif Ali Khan’s Net Worth

Saif’s estimated net worth is Rs. 1,200 crore. He earns Rs. 10-15 crore per movie and a lot from brand endorsements. His production houses, Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films, also add to his income. Saif’s royal inheritance, wise investments, and acting career make him one of the wealthiest stars in India.

Expensive Things Saif Owns

1. Pataudi Palace

The Pataudi Palace, worth Rs. 800 crore, is a symbol of Saif’s royal legacy. This 10-acre property has 150 rooms and has been featured in films like Veer-Zaara. Saif reclaimed the palace in 2014.

2. Luxurious Bandra Home

Saif and Kareena Kapoor live in a four-storey house in Mumbai, valued at Rs. 55 crore. The house is filled with antiques, English-style furniture, and even a private library.

3. Swiss Chalet

Saif owns a Rs. 33 crore chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, where the family vacations often.

4. Cricket Team

Saif co-owns the ISPL cricket team, Tiigers of Kolkata, which won the first Indian Street Premier League championship in 2024.

5. Luxury Cars

Saif’s car collection includes a Range Rover, Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Audi R8, among others.

6. Diamond Rolex

Saif owns a diamond-studded Rolex gifted by the daughter of the Sultan of Brunei.

Saif Ali Khan balances his acting career and royal heritage with ease. Despite challenges in his life, including a rough career phase early on, he remains a symbol of success and elegance. His story is an inspiring mix of bravery, talent, and luxury.