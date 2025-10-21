Expired medicines given to patients at Basti Dawakhanas: BRS

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Tuesday, October 21, visited Basti Dawakhanas across the city. During one such inspection in Secunderabad Cantonment’s Rasoolpura, leader Manne Krishank came across a patient who was allegedly given expired medicines at the Dawakhana.

“During our inspection, it was discovered that a patient was being provided medicines that had expired 3 months ago. This alarming incident highlights serious lapses in public health safety and failure of Congress Government to ensure quality control and timely monitoring of medicines supplied to urban health centres.” he stated in a post on X.

🚨SHOCKED….



𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚



On the call of BRS Working President KTR to visit all Basti Dawakhanas across Hyderabad City, a shocking incident came to light during our… pic.twitter.com/0c1aQm5g9Q — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) October 21, 2025

KTR accuses Congress for neglecting public health

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited the Ibrahim Nagar clinic under the Khairatabad constituency and criticised the Congress for neglecting public health and leaving the Basti Dawakhanas in poor condition.

He also pointed out that the staff at the clinics have not been paid for the past 4 months and stated that clinics are not maintaining an adequate supply of the 108 varieties of essential medicines.

He recalled that KCR had established 450 Basti Dawakhanas across Telangana and set up Telangana Diagnostic Centres to provide free medical tests to the public. “Under KCR’s leadership, we launched four TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) hospitals, each with 1,000 beds for the urban poor, and initiated the 2,000-bed NIMS expansion project. Our government completed 90 per cent of the work, but this government hasn’t even finished the remaining 10 per cent,” he remarked.

Also Read Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for neglecting Basti Dawakhanas

He demanded that the Congress government establish an additional 450 clinics to prove their sincerity towards the public and complete the pending works at TIMS hospitals at the earliest. “Otherwise, we will organise protests in front of the TIMS hospitals soon,” he warned.

KTR stated that a detailed report on the deteriorating health conditions in Telangana will soon be submitted to the state government under the supervision of former Health Minister Dr T Rajaiah and urged the government to release pending salaries of Anganwadi workers and implement the promised pay hike immediately.

KTR on MLA Danam Nagender being in Congress’ star campaigner list

KTR dubbed the AICC as “All India Corruption Committee” after Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender appeared on the Congress’ ‘Star Campaigners’ list amid defection accusations.

“While the Congress shamelessly claims that no BRS MLA has joined them, the same AICC includes our MLA’s name in their star campaigner list. This reflects the double standards and moral bankruptcy of the Congress leadership.” he stated.