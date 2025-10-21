Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for neglecting Basti Dawakhanas

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, October 21 accused the Telangana government of neglecting Basti Dawakhanas in the state.

Rao visited the Basti Dawakhana in Old Lingampally and interacted with the medical staff and patients there. Some of the staff members stated that they haven’t received salaries. Following the visit, the former Telangana health minister addressed the media.

“The government has increased the fee for liquor shop license from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. They have extended the application deadline by a week since not enough applications were received,” Rao said.

He added that the Congress government is only interested in collecting revenue from wine shops. “Why has the government stopped issuing health kits? There is a shortage of medicines in the Basti Dawakhanas, has the government reviewed these situations even once?,” he asked.

Rao said the medical equipment like BP meter in the Basti Dawakhana is not functioning properly. “The doctors said that there are no funds to buy equipment which is causing delay in tests,” he added.

The Siddipet MLA further said that the doctors complained about dogs entering the hospital premises, making it difficult for the doctors to move freely. He said that the situation at the dawkhana shows that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is not functioning properly.