Expired products found in raids on restaurants in Hyderabad’s Sainikpuri

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Food Safety Department on Friday, August 30, raided several restaurants in Hyderabad’s Sainikpuri and found gross violations of hygiene that could badly affect the health of the end consumer.

At Rasa Foods, windows and doors were found to be not close fitted with insect-proof screens and some food articles stored inside refrigerators were covered but not labelled.

“Water analysis report not available for RO water used for food preparation. Windows and doors were not close fitted with insect-proof screens. Dust bins were found open without proper lids. The store room was found to be clumsy and unhygienic. Food and non-food items were stored together. Expired peeled baby corn (4pkts) was found and hence discarded,” the department said.

At Reliance Restaurant and Bar, pest control records and Medical fitness certificates were not available and drains were found to be open and stagnated.

“Dust bins found open without any lids. Windows found open and not close fitted with insect proof screens. Stored food items inside the refrigerator were not covered and not labelled. Synthetic food colours found inside the kitchen and suspected of being used in non-veg items were discarded. Food handlers were not wearing hair caps and aprons,” the department added.

At The Joint Al Mandi, expired food articles like rice flour, masala powder and synthetic vinegar were found .

“The flooring was found to be patchy and tiles were found broken in the kitchen. FSSAI license true copy not displayed at the premises. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available. Windows and doors were not close fitted with insect-proof screens. Food handlers were found without gloves. Synthetic food colours found and suspected of use in non-veg food articles. Hence discarded,” the department added.