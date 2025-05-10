Explained: India’s abstention during IMF vote on Pakistan loan

The country abstained from voting on extending a fresh $1.3 billion IMF loan to Pakistan under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) lending programme at the meeting.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th May 2025 1:34 pm IST
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
International Monetary Fund (IMF)

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly opposed further financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan at its executive board meeting in Washington, DC.

The IMF Executive Board consists of 25 Directors who represent member countries or groups of countries. It handles daily operational matters, including loan approvals.

Unlike in the United Nations, where each country has one vote, IMF voting power reflects the economic size of each member. For instance, countries like the United States hold a disproportionately high voting share. Thus, to simplify things, the IMF typically makes decisions by consensus.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Missile-like object lands in Dal Lake as loud explosions rock Srinagar

In cases where a vote is required, the system does not allow a formal “no” vote. Directors can either vote in favour or abstain. There is no provision to vote against a loan or proposal.

According to government sources, India abstained from the IMF vote on approving a loan to Pakistan not due to a lack of opposition, but because IMF rules do not permit a formal “no” vote.

By abstaining, India conveyed its strong dissent within the constraints of the IMF’s voting system and used the opportunity to formally record its objections.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

India questioned the effectiveness of ongoing IMF assistance, noting that Pakistan has received support in 28 of the past 35 years including four programmes in just the last five without meaningful or lasting reform, sourced said.

India strongly highlighted the Pakistani military’s continued dominance in economic affairs, which undermines transparency, civilian oversight, and sustainable reform.

India firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism, warning that such support carries reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms, according to government sources.

The country abstained from voting on extending a fresh $1.3 billion IMF loan to Pakistan under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) lending programme at the meeting.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th May 2025 1:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button