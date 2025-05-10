Explosions heard: Omar Abdullah raises alarm after India-Pak ceasefire

Hours after an official ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah raised alarm over explosions heard across Srinagar, remarking that the air defence units in Srinagar “just opened up,” at 9:10 pm on Saturday, May 10.

“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!” he said on X.

This comes hours after the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said.

“It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea, with effect from 1700 hours IST Saturday,” he said.

“Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours,” he added.

“The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries,” said a source.

The Pakistan Director General of Military Operations initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached, the sources said.

There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, they said.

Donald Trump’s statement

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

(This is a breaking story. The latest version will be updated.)