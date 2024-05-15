Expo 2020 Dubai Museum opens on May 18 with free entry

Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai Museum will officially open to the public on Saturday, May 18, marking International Museum Day.

To mark the occasion, Visitors on May 18 and 19 can avail complimentary, combined entry to the new museum and the city’s three Stories of Nations exhibitions.

In addition, a 50 percent discount is offered on all other attractions, including Alif, Terra, the Women’s and Vision Pavilions, and the Garden in the Sky.

Expo 2020 Dubai Museum offers a comprehensive journey through the World Expo project, focusing on young visitors through engaging mixed media exhibits and interactive content.

The museum commemorates and honors the World Expo 2020, showcasing its inception, bid, masterplan design, site construction, challenges, and opening ceremony, while also acknowledging its ongoing legacy.

It offers guided tours every 30 minutes, along with an Expo 2020 shop, library, and meeting spaces for rent.

From Monday, May 20, onwards, the museum will be included in Expo City’s one-day attractions pass, costing Dirham 120.

The museum and Stories of Nations exhibits are available for Dirham 50 for adults and Dirham 40 for children aged 4-11, with children aged 3 and under free entry.

Tickets can be purchased at Expo City Dubai website.