Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza enters Guinness World Records

Abu Dhabi: Expo City Dubai‘s Al Wasl Plaza has been recognised in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest interactive immersive dome, spanning 24,038 square metres.

Expo City Dubai on Thursday, October 5, released a calendar of events to commemorate the dome’s entry into the world record books.

“Al Wasl Plaza stands as a testament to architectural excellence and a distinguished structure that resonates with those who have had the privilege of experiencing it,” said Alwaleed Osman, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records.

“Its recognition in Guinness World Records underscores the commitment of Expo 2020, and the subsequent Expo City Dubai, to innovation and excellence,” he added in a statement.

Calendar of events

To celebrate this milestone, Expo City Dubai has unveiled a series of exciting offerings, including the opening of a new cafe with Arabic fusion cuisine, cultural festivals and interactive experiences with the dome, which visitors can enjoy through their mobile phones.

It also includes a musical performance on climate change in October, the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale with renowned artists and in November hosting COP28 as part of the Green Zone during the International Climate Summit.

The dome will serve as the hub for the Artificial Intelligence Film Festival and will be the focal point of Winter City celebrations from December to January.

2024’s calendar features exciting events like Break the Block, Untold, and Hai Ramzan, showcasing music, food, arts, and cultural activities.

The Dubai Half Marathon and Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will be promoted for fitness on February 4 and 24-25, respectively, starting from Expo City Dubai.

About Al Wasl Plaza

Al Wasl Plaza, renowned for its translucent 360-degree design, is a significant architectural achievement in the UAE.

The venue, situated in the heart of Expo City Dubai, has been the backdrop for significant events since Expo 2020.

Al Wasl, a 67-meter tall structure with a captivating steel trellis design, signifies “connection” in Arabic.

The venue has been a hub for captivating visuals and renowned performances by artists like Coldplay, Alicia Keys, and Nancy Ajram.