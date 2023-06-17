Eye Bank, Corneal Retrieval Services and Transplantation Programmes at AMU

Aligarh: The Eye Bank, Corneal Retrieval Services and Transplantation Programmes at the Eye OPD Complex, JN Medical College Hospital, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are functional, with due clearance from the government of India.

Prof Mohammad Aftab, Officiating Medical Superintendent informed that the clinical assessment and registration of potential recipients’ facility is available in the Eye OPD Complex on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during OPD hours.

“Individuals interested in eye donation post-mortem can register and pledge themselves on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during working hours”, Prof Aftab added.

He further said, in the case of emergencies related to eye donation, one may contact the emergency number of the Eye Bank 0571-2700920, Ext. 7171 from 8 am to 4 pm or reach out to Mr. Mohd. Sabir (mobile: 8534881103), Mr. Mohd Shamim (9997269402), Dr Mohammad Saquib (9634123800) and Dr Ziya Siddiqui (9756604641).

