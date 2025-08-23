Hyderabad: Only a few Hollywood movies become very big hits in India and across the world. This year, Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning made huge records at the box office. Now, both films are finally available to watch at home.

Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie ott release

F1: The Movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The story is about Sonny Hayes, a racer from the 1990s, played by Brad Pitt. After a big accident, he comes back years later to guide a young driver. The film is full of racing action and emotional drama.

The film was made with a budget of about Rs. 1,700 crore ($200 million). It collected nearly Rs. 4,800 crore worldwide and Rs. 125 crore in India. In Hyderabad, the IMAX theatre alone sold more than 55,000 tickets, which was a record.

The movie is now on the Amazon Prime Video Store for Rs. 499 (rental). It is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu with DD 5.1 sound. Since it is an Apple Original film, it will also come on Apple TV+ by late September or early October 2025.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ott release

Tom Cruise’s last film as Ethan Hunt also became a global hit. Released in May 2025, it earned almost Rs. 4,700 crore worldwide. Indian fans loved the film too.

Now, the movie is out on BookMyShow Stream, where you can rent it for Rs. 119 (watch within 30 days, 48 hours once started) or buy it for Rs. 799 to watch anytime. It is also on Amazon Prime Video rental for Rs. 119. The film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with subtitles.