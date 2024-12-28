Face reveal: Leaked photo of Varun Dhawan’s daughter goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were seen at the Mumbai airport with their daughter, Lara. The family was heading out for a New Year’s vacation. This was Lara’s first public outing, and fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of her.

Though Varun and Natasha tried to keep Lara’s face hidden, the paparazzi accidentally captured it. Natasha looked surprised and quickly tried to cover Lara again. Fans praised the baby’s cuteness, with many saying she looks like her mother. However, some criticized the media for invading the family’s privacy.

Recently, Varun shared a cozy Christmas picture with Natasha, Lara, and their pet dog, Joey. In the photo, Lara’s face was hidden with a heart emoji, but her red dress and Santa headband made her look adorable. Fans loved the family vibes and wished them a Merry Christmas.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter in June 2023.

Varun recently starred in Baby John, which has received mixed reviews but includes a cameo by Salman Khan. He has several exciting movies lined up for the coming years, including romantic comedies and action dramas.

Varun has often spoken about how much he loves being a father. While he feels guilty for leaving Lara’s care to Natasha during busy times, he cherishes every moment with his daughter. Fans admire Varun and Natasha’s loving bond as they start this new chapter with baby Lara.