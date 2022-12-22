Facebook suspends page of Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds

Facebook a few hours ago reportedly suspended the page of the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds. The page which has around 10 million followers was suspended without any explanation.

Al-Quds which is the oldest Palestinian daily publication was founded in 1967.

It is not the first time. Earlier too Facebook suspended the page of the Al-Qastal news site without any explanation.

Censorship

Many often accuse Meta, the California-based multinational conglomerate that owns Facebook and Instagram, of censoring the voices of Palestinians.

As per media reports, the social media platform banned an account of Palestinian news thereby forcing it to shut down its Facebook page with over million-and-a-half followers.

Last year, Palestinian activists and journalists launched a campaign called “Facebook Censors Jerusalem”. The aim of the campaign was to raise awareness about the company’s alleged attempt to censor content related to Palestine.