Facing severe funding shortage for Yemen’s aid programs: WFP

Sanaa: The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an alarming warning that it is facing a major funding crisis threatening its vital food assistance programs in war-ravaged Yemen.

Due to a massive shortfall in funding over the next six months, WFP will have to make drastic cuts to all its major initiatives in Yemen from the end of September onward, including food distribution, nutrition, school feeding, and resilience activities, the UN body said in a statement on its website.

Currently, around 13.1 million Yemenis rely on WFP’s general food assistance, receiving rations that make up about 40 per cent of the standard food basket.

But without more funding, up to 3 million people in northern Yemen and 1.4 million in the south could see reductions, according to the WFP statement.

The WFP has already slashed its support to combat malnutrition, which will affect 1.4 million people’s access to aid.

It has cut its moderate acute malnutrition treatment program operations by 60 per cent, and its school feeding programs expected to help 3.2 million children will now only reach 1.8 million.

Richard Ragan, WFP’s representative in Yemen, emphasised the gravity of the situation.

“We are confronted with the incredibly tough reality of making decisions to take food from the hungry to feed the starving while millions of Yemenis continue to rely on us for survival,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The funding gap comes at a difficult time, with needs increasing and more Yemenis slipping into severe malnutrition.

Only 28 per cent of the $1.05 billion WFP needs for the next six months has been secured.

WFP is wholly dependent on voluntary contributions. It plays a crucial role in Yemen as the largest humanitarian group, saving lives through food aid.

But without enough funding, millions of vulnerable Yemenis will see critical food assistance disrupted.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthi rebels fighting against the internationally-recognised government and its allies.

The war has disrupted Yemen’s food supply chain and caused widespread famine, bringing the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of collapse.

