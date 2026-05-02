Hyderabad: Rumours recently suggested that Tabu was unhappy with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after her role in Bhooth Bangla was reportedly reduced. The gossip even claimed that Akshay Kumar had asked for her scenes to be cut to increase his own screen time.

Claim: Tabu is upset because her role was shortened at Akshay Kumar’s request.

Fact Check: False.

Priyadarshan has strongly denied these reports, calling them baseless and unnecessary negativity. Speaking about the issue, he clarified that he alone decides what stays in the film. “I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news. I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to,” he said.

He also made it clear that Tabu is not upset in any way. “I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film,” he added.

Addressing the speculation involving Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan dismissed it outright. “Akshay didn’t ask me to edit any part; he never does. I do my work with honesty, and every actor watches the film before release,” he stated, adding that those spreading such rumours “should be ashamed.”

Notably, Priyadarshan and Tabu share a long creative partnership, having worked together in films like Kaalapani, Virasat, Hera Pheri, and Snegithiye.