Fact Check: Did SRK’s son AbRam offer Namaz in THIS viral video?

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for enjoying a secular household. He has always been vocal about secularism. SRK is a muslim by birth, but he believes in worshipping and respecting all other religions. The actor is married to Gauri, who is a Hindu, and they’ve raised their three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam with both faiths.

In a 2005 documentary — The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, Khan revealed that his kids are open to all religions and that they recite Gayatri mantra and offer Namaz with equal faith and enthusiasm. And because of his secular ways of life, fans love him a lot more.

Last year, a video of a child offering Namaz went viral and SRK fans claimed that it is King Khan’s little one. The video was widely circulated and again this year, the same clip was shared by one of the actor’s fan pages on Instagram.

In the video an adorable small child is seen offering Namaz. He can be seen chanting Surah Al-Fateh and Surah Al-Ahad. The fan page under the name of srkbeedcfc claimed that it is SRK’s son AbRam offering Namaz in the video.

Netizens seem divided after watching the video as a few claim that it is the son of SRK while others are of the opinion that the video features actor Ajaz Khan’s son Alexander Khan. After doing a lot of research to know the truth behind the video, we have finally found that it is Alexander Khan who is offering the Namaaz in the video. The video features the son of Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan and the actor has earlier last year also confirmed it via tweet.

To clear the air that it is not AbRam but Alexander Khan offer Namaaz in the viral video, Ajaz Khan wrote, ”Abram is a very cute child n we all love him a lot..but the child in the video offering namaz is NOT Abram but my son Adan..m sure Abram looks equally cute while praying..Adan is a big fan of @iamsrk and is blushing at the moment.”

For further clarification, check the Tweet below